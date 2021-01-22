Labasa gets more preparation time following CvC postponement

The postponement of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series has been a blessing in disguise for defending champions Labasa.

Now that the CvC will take place next week, this has given the Babasiga Lions ample time to prepare against Suva.

Head coach Roneel Lal says though the capital has lost some of its keys players they will be coming in a stronger team.

“I think this postponement has given us more time to prepare. But it will all depend on the weather, will the grounds be available or not. But we will use this vital time properly and try and work on other strategy for the game.”

The CvC was scheduled for Friday and Sunday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori but depending on the availability of ANZ Stadium, Fiji FA could shift the first CVC match to Suva.