Labasa football out to avenge loss

The Labasa football women’s side will be looking forward to taking revenge against Ba in the Vodafone Women’s Inter-District Championship next week.

Labasa lost to Ba 3-2 in the final last year and will be out to redeem themselves of the loss

Striker Asenaca Diraluve says the loss is still fresh in the player’s memories as they are looking for a favorable outcome.

“We are trying to improve on some of the weaknesses that we did in the last IDC against the Ba team since we lost to them in the final.”

She says the team is preparing well and the players know what is expected of them.

Labasa takes on Ba next Thursday at 9am at the ANZ Stadium.

They are also pooled alongside Nadi and Tailevu Naitasiri.

Meanwhile, in the premier division, Suva meets Nasinu in the first match at 12.30pm and Tailevu Naitasiri faces Rakiraki at 1.30pm in the senior division.