Labasa football looks to win at home

Labasa football will look to give its home fans a win at Subrail Park today.

The Babasiga Lions will face Tailevu Naitasiri at 1.30pm in their Digicel Premier League clash.

The side has five points on the table, two away from Tailevu Naitasiri, Navua and Nasinu.

A win would mean jumping from last place to seventh on the ladder.

The side has played only seven matches, recording four losses, one win and two draws.

In another DPL match, Lautoka hosts Rewa on tomorrow at 3pm at Churchill Park.