Labasa football coach frustrated with performance

Labasa football coach Ronil Lal said he is really frustrated with the performance of the players after their shock 2-1 loss to Navua last night.

“Individual errors cost us, the second goal against us was just an individual error. I think so players will need to step up, it is not just about playing on the field but the discipline off the field too. Players need to get serious on how their conduct is on the field and off the field and it is very disheartening to see such a good team doing so poorly.”

Meanwhile Navua Coach Mohammed Shafil is looking forward to other matches lined-up.

“Great win for us because our boys are very young and youth players. Some are experienced but compared to Labasa, last year’s winners in all the tournaments and we look forward to other big teams coming up.”

Super Sub Mannav Permal scored the winner in the 90th minute to give the hosts a 2-1 win in the Vodafone Premier league clash at Uprising ground.

Permal said he was confident to score.

Mannav Permal after scoring the winner for Navua against Labasa in the Vodafone Premier League clash.#Navua 2-1 #Labasa Posted by FBC News on Saturday, September 5, 2020

Navua opened the account in the 13th minute through 17-year-old Thomas Dunn.

The #Navua football fans celebrate after Thomas Dunn scored against Labasa in their Vodafone Premiere League clash.#Navua 1-0 #Labasa #1stHalf Posted by FBC News on Saturday, September 5, 2020

Labasa veteran Taniela Waqa leveled scores in the 69th minute but Permals 90th minute goal shocked the Babasiga Lions.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 8 5 2 1 12 7 +5 17 BA 8 5 1 2 15 14 +1 16 SUVA 8 4 3 1 12 9 +3 15 NADI 8 4 0 4 17 11 +6 12 LAUTOKA 8 3 2 3 16 6 +10 11 NASINU 8 2 2 4 12 22 -10 8 LABASA 9 2 1 6 8 13 -5 7 NAVUA 9 2 1 6 12 22 -10 7

In today’s matches, Nadi takes on Lautoka at 1pm at Prince Charles Park, Rewa battles Nasinu at 2pm at Ratu Cakobau Park and Suva hosts Ba at the ANZ Stadium at 3pm.