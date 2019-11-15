Labasa fears relegation

Relegation is one of Labasa football’s major worry at the moment.

Labasa head coach Ronil Lal says they need to do well in the remaining five rounds of the Vodafone Premier League.

The side is currently seventh on the standings and Lal says they have regrouped following their shocking 1-2 loss to Navua last week.

“At the moment we are second from the bottom and this match will be very important for us as a win will allow us to move out of that position. I think all the teams are trying really hard to remain in the premier division so it will be hard and we have to get that three points.”

Lal adds they need to fix their defense before facing giant-killers Nasinu.

“We’ll work very hard on our finishing which is one area that we have lacked it and probably our transition in defense. We have conceded five goals in two games which a very high number for Labasa.”

Labasa will host Nasinu at Subrail Park on Sunday at 1.30pm.

Other games on Sunday will see Suva hosting Lautoka at the ANZ Stadium at 2pm and Rewa takes on Nadi at 3.30pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

This match will air live on FBC Sports and commentary to air on Mirchi FM.

The lone VPL match on Saturday will be played at the Uprising Sports Centre at 4pm between Navua and Ba.