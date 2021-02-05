Labasa defender positive of good CvC outing

Despite all the challenges, Labasa defender Iliesa Lino remains optimistic they will bring hope back to the people of the North by winning the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion.

Lino is aware that the capital side will give them a good run for the money come game day next Friday.

He says they will use the challenges faced over the past few weeks as a source of motivation.

“Well we are defending champion we expect a very tough game against Suva, I know Suva is a very good team and it will be a very good game in the upcoming week.”

Suva is set to face Labasa in the CvC clash at ANZ Stadium in Suva on the 19th of February.

The second leg will be played on the 21st at the same venue.

You can catch the live commentaries of both matches on Mirchi FM.