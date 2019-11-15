Labasa fans stems support behind home team

It will be a sea of red and white today at Subrail Park when the Vodafone Fiji FACT commences with its second round of pool stages.

The Galaxy Hotels and Apartments/ Powerhouse Electrical (NZ) Labasa fans have stemmed their support behind the home team saying the loss to Foodcity/ ASH Cuts & Styles Rewa will not dampen their spirit.

Rallying behind the Babasiga Lions, businessman Naunit Lal expects the team to come out strong on their home turf.

“Let’s have our fingers crossed and see if everything goes well. We have a lot of expectations for this tournament.”

Labasa Coach Ronil Lal says the team is aware of what is expected of them.

“It’s very important as it is our home ground. We need the support of fans and their cheers, prayers and well wishes which is very important for the team. They have been supporting the team and we are doing well.”

The Babasiga Lions take on Nasinu at 6.30pm today at Subrail Park.

Other matches will see Bluez Fan Club (Australia) Lautoka face Navua at 12pm, Online I.T Solutions Ba battles Rewa at 2pm while Esy Nadi takes on Vinz Workz Suva at 4pm.

You can tune in to the live commentaries of all four matches on Mirchi FM.