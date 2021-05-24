Labasa duo test positive for drugs

Two Labasa football players have been suspended for three months for testing positive for drugs.

This has been confirmed by Coach Ravneel Pratap.

Pratap says the two players tested positive during the match against Nadroga in Lawaqa Park last weekend.

Adding to their woes, key player Ashneel Raju has been suspended for coping a red card in last week’s match.

He will miss out the clashes against Lautoka and Navua.

Four other main players are out including Sitiveni Rakai and Ilisoni Lolaivalu who are in police camp, Lekima Gonerau and Edwin Sahayam are injured.