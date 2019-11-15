Labasa determined to win at home

The Galaxy Hotel & Apartments/ Powerwise Electrical (NZ) Labasa football side will be going in with high hopes as they prepare for the Vodafone Fiji FACT semifinals.

The Babasiga Lions made a losing start to the tournament but proved just how unpredictable they can be on their home turf.

Now due to face Vinz Workz Suva in the semis, captain Akuila Mateisuva says the team is determined to win the trophy on their home ground.

“The boys are prepared to deliver inside the ground and like I said we won’t take any risk, we will not underestimate Suva and I think the consistency and all the confidence level will be showing up until we play on Saturday.”

Mateisuva adds they will go the extra mile to give their fans and families the win at Subrail Park.

Labasa takes on Suva on Saturday at 1pm.

The first semifinal between Esy Kool Nadi and Foodcity/ ASH Cuts & Styles Rewa will commence at 11.45am with the second half.

Nadi is currently on a 1-nil lead.

The final will be played on Sunday at 1pm.