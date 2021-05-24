Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|Vaccines not a silver bullet to fight COVID: PS|Adhering to COVID safe measures saves lives|Seven more COVID deaths and 44 new cases|PS Health urges eligible Fijians to get vaccinated|Worst is over: Doctor Fong|It will take time to reduce COVID consequences|Regular reviews will continue: MoH|Over 68, 000 Fijians receive booster dose|
Full Coverage

Football

Labasa desperate for a win

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
February 21, 2022 12:25 pm
Action between Labasa and Rewa at Subrail Park

Labasa will have to work extra hard this week if it needs to climb the points table in the Digicel Premier League.

This after the side played Rewa to a one-all draw at Subrail Park in Labasa raking up one point on the standings after two games.

Coach Ravneel Pratap says although their performance on Saturday was a step up from their loss to Nasinu in round one, it was not the result they expected.

Article continues after advertisement

Pratap says the side needs to win its home games.

“We lost focus. We should not be losing our concentration for the whole of 90 minutes. We lost of a lapse of one concentration and that was what resulted in their game – considering their goal and I think we need to work on that”.

Labasa and Rewa were locked in nil-all at halftime.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
SUVA220042+26
TAILEVU NAITASIRI211030+34
NASINU211020+24
REWA211021+14
LAUTOKA210174+33
NADI210123-13
NAVUA210157-23
LABASA201113-21
BA200213-20
NADROGA200215
-40

Labasa’s Akeimi Ralulu scored a goal in the 7th minute of the second half.

Rewa’s Iosefo Verevou came in with the equalizer soon after.

Labasa plays Suva in its next DPL match.

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 2
19th Feb - Saturday1:00PMLabasa1 - 1RewaSubrail Park
20th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNadi2 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
20th Feb- Sunday1:00PMTailevu Naitasiri0 - 0NasinuANZ Stadium
20th Feb - Sunday2:00PMLautoka6 - 2NavuaChurchill Park
20th Feb - Sunday4:00PMBa1 - 2SuvaChurchill Park
Round 1
13th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNasinu2 - 0LabasaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday2:00PMRewa1 - 0BaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 3Tailevu/NaitasiriPrince Charles Park
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNavua3 - 1NadrogaUprising Grounds
13th Feb - Sunday4:30PMSuva2 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium


Click on the image for a bigger view

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.