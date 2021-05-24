Football
Labasa desperate for a win
February 21, 2022 12:25 pm
Action between Labasa and Rewa at Subrail Park
Labasa will have to work extra hard this week if it needs to climb the points table in the Digicel Premier League.
This after the side played Rewa to a one-all draw at Subrail Park in Labasa raking up one point on the standings after two games.
Coach Ravneel Pratap says although their performance on Saturday was a step up from their loss to Nasinu in round one, it was not the result they expected.
Pratap says the side needs to win its home games.
“We lost focus. We should not be losing our concentration for the whole of 90 minutes. We lost of a lapse of one concentration and that was what resulted in their game – considering their goal and I think we need to work on that”.
Labasa and Rewa were locked in nil-all at halftime.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|SUVA
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|+2
|6
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|4
|NASINU
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|4
|REWA
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|4
|LAUTOKA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|3
|NADI
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|NAVUA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|7
|-2
|3
|LABASA
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|BA
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|NADROGA
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
Labasa’s Akeimi Ralulu scored a goal in the 7th minute of the second half.
Rewa’s Iosefo Verevou came in with the equalizer soon after.
Labasa plays Suva in its next DPL match.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 2
|19th Feb - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 2
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|13th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 0
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|Prince Charles Park
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|3 - 1
|Nadroga
|Uprising Grounds
|13th Feb - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
