Labasa defies all odds to book semi-final spot

The 4R Electrical Labasa football side defied all odds to book a place in the semi-final of the Digicel Fiji FACT on Saturday.

The Babasiga Lions came into the competition as underdogs after a slow season during the Digicel Premier League, and many had doubts that the team won’t reach far in the Fiji FACT.

The side yesterday defeated All In One Builders Nadi 2-nil to cement their place in the semis.

The message was clear from Coach Ravneel Pratap, aim to get a spot in the top four.

“The boys were given clear instructions that if you want to play in the semi-final, give your 100 percent and prove to everyone that you’re worthy of playing there, going for a draw but for a victory, and prove that you are worthy of playing in the semi-finals.”

Labasa will play RC Manubhai Ba in the first semi-final at 2:30pm on Saturday while Rams Cleaning Services/ All Freights Logistics Suva will face Bakers Fresh Breakfast Crackers Lautoka at 5pm.

Both matches will be held at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.