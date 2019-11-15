Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
FIJIAN BUDGET
Ministry of Health maintains its focus on improving health|FRA’s budget increased by $72.4m|Water and Electricity concessions extended|$200,000 injected to support smaller municipal councils|Government to provide grants for first home buyers|New FNPF assistance announced|Education Ministry content with budget allocation|Business-friendly measures extended|Minister for Trade labels 2020/2021 budget as phenomenal|Massive $2b stimulus package announced|Budget aims at helping Fijians recover from COVID-19|Pay cuts announced for top brass, other Civil Servants not affected|Major tax deductions announced in new budget|All stamp duty abolished|Fijian economy will not recover for years: Minister|Four new Police Stations to be constructed in new financial year|Banks agree to extend loan deferment options|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Government expenditure likely to be reduced in the new budget|Defense Ministry to base approaches on budget allocation|
Full Coverage

Football

Labasa defeats Nadi 1-nil

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
July 18, 2020 4:08 pm
Labasa has defeated Nadi in their Vodafone Premier League clash.

Labasa started their Vodafone Premier League campaign on a good note with a 1-0 win over Nadi at Subrail Park in Labasa this afternoon.

The lone goal by Labasa was scored by Siotame Kubu, 11 minutes into the second half.

Labasa coach Ronil Lal says Nadi has always been a tough team to play against and they put up a good game against Labasa.

Article continues after advertisement

“After a long time and we playing again and finishing was a factor but i think with practice we will come back much stronger. The way we normally play, we play from outside and they taking that but at times that was not happening in the 2nd half. That is why we were taking alot of pressure because we tried to play the ball in the middle alot. Otherwise, they did well.”

Lal adds he is happy with the win although there are some areas that need strengthening.

Nadi Coach Kamal Swamy says he is disappointed with the game today and Labasa proved to be the better team today.

He adds the ground conditions played a major role in the outcome of the game.

“In this ground we cannot say much because the ground was very hard but we need to improve. We cannot blame the ground, we need to improve so we can play on any (ground) surface.”

In their next match, Nadi takes on Ba in Ba on Wednesday while Labasa will take on Ba on Saturday.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.