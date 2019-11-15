Labasa defeats Nadi 1-nil

Labasa started their Vodafone Premier League campaign on a good note with a 1-0 win over Nadi at Subrail Park in Labasa this afternoon.

The lone goal by Labasa was scored by Siotame Kubu, 11 minutes into the second half.

Labasa coach Ronil Lal says Nadi has always been a tough team to play against and they put up a good game against Labasa.

“After a long time and we playing again and finishing was a factor but i think with practice we will come back much stronger. The way we normally play, we play from outside and they taking that but at times that was not happening in the 2nd half. That is why we were taking alot of pressure because we tried to play the ball in the middle alot. Otherwise, they did well.”

Lal adds he is happy with the win although there are some areas that need strengthening.

Nadi Coach Kamal Swamy says he is disappointed with the game today and Labasa proved to be the better team today.

He adds the ground conditions played a major role in the outcome of the game.

“In this ground we cannot say much because the ground was very hard but we need to improve. We cannot blame the ground, we need to improve so we can play on any (ground) surface.”

In their next match, Nadi takes on Ba in Ba on Wednesday while Labasa will take on Ba on Saturday.