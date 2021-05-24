Labasa coming in with positive attitude

Labasa will be coming in all guns blazing in the Digicel Women’s Inter-District Championship semi-final clash against Rewa today.

Labasa coach Arthur Simmons says they will maintain their style of play, and add a few surprises.

Simmons adds Rewa will be a worthy opponent.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are going to be playing our normal way. We’ve seen Rewa play and we will try and work out something. We always come out positive, otherwise no sense in coming out to play.”

In the first semi-final, Labasa battles Rewa at 2pm, while Ba will face Suva at 4pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.