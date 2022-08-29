Labasa coach remains hopeful

[Source: Fiji Football]

The Farmtrac Tractors Labasa side is taking one game as it comes as they head to the Punajs Battle of the Giants semi-finals on Saturday.

The Babasiga Lions has struggled in the Digicel Premier League, but they hope to turn things around when they meet Ba in Lautoka.

Labasa Coach Ravneel Pratap knows the Men in Black will be a tough opponent, so they’ll be coming in all guns blazing.

“In itself, it is an achievement for the team with the bad performance in the league. Getting to the final of the Fiji FACT and going to the semi-final will be another achievement for the team. We are not taking anything lightly, just one game at a time so that we don’t lose our focus.”

All In One Builders Nadi will face Rewa in the first Battle of the Giants semi-final at 2pm while Labasa takes on Bargain Box Ba in the second semi-final at 4:30pm.

Both matches will be played at Churchill Park in Lautoka.