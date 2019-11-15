Labasa Coach happy with players performance

Despite their nil-all draw with Lautoka over the weekend, Labasa is happy with their Vodafone Premier League round five performance.

Head Coach Ronil Lal says the team played well and have the ability to do better in the future.

“We played well, throughout the game only thing was scoring part was lacking, I think so that’s the main component of the game in the three thirds I think so we dominated. Majority we dominated the players have really stood up today but some really need to pull up their socks. It’s a lot of hard work”

The Babasiga Lions remain in fifth position with four points.

Rewa is still at the top of the VPL points table with 12 points after defeating Navua 2-1 at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Lautoka Blues are in second place with seven points, Nadi is third with six points while Suva is fourth with five points.