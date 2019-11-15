Labasa coach disappointed with result

Labasa football coach Ronil Lal expressed his disappointment after a nil-all draw against Lautoka yesterday.

Lal says although the team dominated the game, the players will need to pull up their socks for the next round.

“We played well throughout the game, only thing was scoring part was lacking, I think so that’s the main component of the game in the three thirds I think so we dominated. The majority we dominated, the players have really stood up today but some really need to pull up their socks. It’s a lot of hard work”.

The Babasiga Lions remain in the fifth position with four points.

Rewa maintains their spot at the top of the VPL points table with 12 points after defeating Navua 2-1 at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Lautoka is second place with seven points while Nadi is third with six points and Suva has five points.

Nasinu is sixth with four points and Ba have dropped to seventh with 3 points while Navua remains at the bottom of the table with 1 point.