Labasa coach disappointed with loss

There was disappointment in the Labasa camp last night after the side went down fighting 3 – nil to a better prepared Navua side at Subrail Park.

The hosts are now at the bottom of the points table after recording no wins so far in the season.

Coach Ravneel Pratap says the loss is hard to accept.

“Unacceptable. I cannot accept that result as a coach and the players should not be accepting this kind of result.”

Navua’s first goal came from the boots of No: 14 Melvin Mani.

They led 1- 0 at the breather.

Back to back goals from Netani Doli and Isake Naduvu in the second half sent the Labasa fans home early.

“I think I have apologized enough to the fans. And I am trying my best to see that the team steps up. But now the choice is up to the players, if they really want to perform it’s up to them, if they want to wear that red and white jersey, they need give their 100 percent whenever they wear it.”

Navua Soccer Official Saiyad Ali says the boys played brilliantly.

“My boys played really well given the condition of the pitch. We had a plan. I’m really happy how the boys executed it. We stuck to the plan right to the end.”

Navua now has six points after this game and they play Tailevu Naitasiri next week.

Labasa has two points and will play Nadroga next.

Round four continues today with Suva facing Tailevu Naitasiri at 2pm and Rewa meets Nasinu at 4pm.

These two matches plus the women’s Super League clash between Suva and Ba at 12pm will air LIVE via pay-per-view on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.