Football

Labasa bringing a strong defense against Ba in VPL

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 25, 2020 1:11 pm
Labasa coach Ronil Lal

The Labasa football side knows that heading into the match against Ba today will not be a walk in the park.

One of the main focus for the Babasiga Lions heading into the match is to maintain a strong defense.

This, according to Labasa coach Ronil Lal is something they have been working on for the past few weeks.

Lal says the team is aware of the intensity that the Men in Black will bring into the match.

“In our training we try and focus on our defending so the approach we take against Ba is something that we train on this week is defending and defending up, so that is something we will try to do today. But I told them it will not be easy. Ba is a very good side and it will be a very tough game for us.”

Ba will host Labasa at the Fiji FA academy grounds at 3pm today and you can catch the live commentary on Mirchi FM.

In other VPL matches, Rewa takes on the Sugar City side tomorrow, 1pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

This match will air live on the FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform and on FBC TV.

Also tomorrow Nasinu meets Navua at 3pm at the same venue and at Prince Charles Park, Nadi hosts Suva at 2pm.

