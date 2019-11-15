Home

Football

Labasa bounces back in style

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
October 7, 2020 8:52 pm

The Courts IDC champions SSS Builders (NZ) Labasa has resurrected their hopes of defending their title after beating Builders/Esy Kool Nadi 4-0 in the last game of day two at the ANZ Stadium.

Ilisoni Lolaivalu scored in the third minute to give Babasiga Lions an early 1-nil lead.

Labasa was on the go from the first whistle and did not allow Nadi to settle into the match, not giving them any room at all.

Police Officer Ratu Anare found the back of the net in the 14th minute to give the Reds a 2-0 lead which was the scoreline at the breather.

The Ronil Lal coached side started the second half with the same firepower and Ratu Aanare got his double in the 8th minute for a 3-0 lead.

Labasa applied tremendous pressure throughout the match and was awarded when super-sub Ilaisa Nayasi scored the final goal for a 4-nil fulltime scoreline.

Labasa now has moved to second spot in the points table in Group B with three points while Nadi is in the last place with one point.

Ba leads that group with four points and Navua is third with 3 points but Labasa has a better goal average.

Looking at this group, Labasa will have to beat Ba to qualify for the semifinals while Ba needs a draw in their match tomorrow at 7pm.

Navua will need to beat Nadi in their match tomorrow to qualify for the semifinals and if that match ends in a draw then Labasa will just need a draw against Ba while the Men in Black will be through.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
GROUP A
LAUTOKA211032+14
SUVA210143+13
NASINU21012203
REWA201135-21
GROUP B
BA211042+24
LABASA210141+33
NAVUA210112-13
NADI201126-41

DATE & DAYTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2Group
Day 1 - Tuesday
06 October 12:30PMSuva0 - 1NasinuGroup A
06 October2:30PMLabasa0 - 1NavuaGroup B
06 October4:30PMBa2 - 2NadiGroup B
06 October7:00PMRewa1 - 1LautokaGroup A
DAY 2 - Wednesday
07 October 1:00PMBa2 - 0NavuaGroup B
07 October3:00PMLautoka-NasinuGroup A
07 October5:00PMSuva-RewaGroup A
07 October7:00AMLabasa-NadiGroup B
DAY 3 - Thursday
08 October 01:00PMNasinu-RewaGroup A
08 October03:00PMNadi-NavuaGroup B
08 October05:00PMSuva-LautokaGroup A
08 October07:00PMLabasa-BaGroup B
SEMIFINALS
10 October - Saturday4:00PMWinner Group A-Runner-Up Group BSemifinal 1 [Commentary on Mirchi FM]
10 October - Saturday6:00PMWinner Group B-Runner-Up Group ASemifinal 2 [Commentary on Mirchi FM]
FINAL - ANZ Stadium
10 October - Sunday3pmWinner Semifinal 1-Winner Semifinal 2FINAL [Commentary on Mirchi FM]

