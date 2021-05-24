Home

Football

Labasa bounce back in style

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 3, 2022 6:31 pm

The Labasa football team recorded their first win in the Digicel Premier League after they stunned Ba 5-2 at Prince Charles Park today.

The northerners played their hearts out and shocked the Men-In-Black when they scored three quick goals in the final quarter of the match.

The westerners were first on the scoreboard in the 17th minute with a header from Saula Waqa.

Saula Waqa scored Ba’s first goal

A corner kick from Akash Sharma straight into the box led to Antonio as he passed to Manasa Nawakula for a bicycle kick leading to a header from Waqa.

Labasa’s Frances Catarogo scored the equalizer after a mistake from Ba keeper Sitevini Matalaba in the box.


Labasa’s Frances Catarogo scored the equalizer

Catarogo took the loose ball and hit it straight into the center of the net.

Labasa was on a roll as it scored another goal just a few minutes before the half-time hooter.

SUVA7520169+717
TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
REWA7430114+715
BA63031210+29
NADROGA6303511
-69
TAILEVU NAITASIRI62136607
NAVUA72141012-27
NASINU7214811-37
NADI6204611-56
LABASA6123710-35
LAUTOKA210174+33

Siotama Kubu headed the ball straight into the net giving Labasa a 2-1 lead in the first half.

The Ba side strengthened its attacking line and managed to equalize the scores in the 50th minute.

An unmarked Manasa Nawakula headed straight at the back of the net after a pass from Saula Waqa in the corner.

Labasa hit back five minutes later after veteran Taniela Waqa smashed into the right-hand corner of the net giving Ba goalkeeper Matalaba no chance at all.

Labasa went on to crazy celebration which led to a red-card to Christopher Wasasala after he tapped the Ba keeper in jubilation.

With 10-man, the reds scored again minutes later, with veteran Waqa heading home his second goal after Edwin Sahayam’s free-kick to give the northerners a 4-2 lead.

Kubu sealed the win in the final minutes to give the Babasiga Lions a deserved 5-2 victory.

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 7
3rd Apr - Sunday12:00PMNadroga2 - 1NasinuPrince Charles Park
3rd Apr - Sunday2:00PMNadi0 - 2SuvaPrince Charles Park
3rd Apr - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 1RewaUprising Ground
3rd Apr - Sunday4:00PMBa2 - 5LabasaPrince Charles Park
Round 6
20th Mar- Sunday1:00PMNasinu1 - 0NavuaANZ Stadium
20th Mar- Sunday3:00PMTailevu Naitasiri0 - 1NadrogaANZ Stadium
20th Mar- Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 2BaPrince Charles Park
20th Mar- Sunday5:00PMRewa2 - 2SuvaANZ Stadium
Round 5
13th Mar- Sunday2:00PMNadroga1 - 0LabasaLawaqa Park
13th Mar- Sunday3:00PMNavua0 - 1Tailevu NaitasiriUprising Ground
13th Mar- Sunday4:00PMSuva4 - 2NasinuANZ Stadium
13th Mar- Sunday4:00PMNadi0 - 2RewaLawaqa Park
Round 4
05th Mar- Saturday1:30PMLabasa0-3NavuaSubrail Park
05th Mar- Saturday3:00PMBa5-0NadrogaChurchill Park
06th Mar- Sunday2:00PMSuva3-2Tailevu NaitasiriANZ Stadium
06th Mar- Sunday4:00PMRewa2-0NasinuANZ Stadium
Round 3
27th Feb- Sunday2:00PMNasinu2 - 4NadiANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2BaUprising Grounds
27th Feb- Sunday4:00PMRewa2 - 0Tailevu NaitasiriANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday6:00PMSuva1 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
Round 2
19th Feb - Saturday1:00PMLabasa1 - 1RewaSubrail Park
20th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNadi2 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
20th Feb- Sunday1:00PMTailevu Naitasiri0 - 0NasinuANZ Stadium
20th Feb - Sunday2:00PMLautoka6 - 2NavuaChurchill Park
20th Feb - Sunday4:00PMBa1 - 2SuvaChurchill Park
Round 1
13th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNasinu2 - 0LabasaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday2:00PMRewa1 - 0BaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 3Tailevu/NaitasiriPrince Charles Park
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNavua3 - 1NadrogaUprising Grounds
13th Feb - Sunday4:30PMSuva2 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium


© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.