Labasa bounce back in style

The Labasa football team recorded their first win in the Digicel Premier League after they stunned Ba 5-2 at Prince Charles Park today.

The northerners played their hearts out and shocked the Men-In-Black when they scored three quick goals in the final quarter of the match.

The westerners were first on the scoreboard in the 17th minute with a header from Saula Waqa.

Saula Waqa scored Ba’s first goal

A corner kick from Akash Sharma straight into the box led to Antonio as he passed to Manasa Nawakula for a bicycle kick leading to a header from Waqa.

Labasa’s Frances Catarogo scored the equalizer after a mistake from Ba keeper Sitevini Matalaba in the box.



Labasa’s Frances Catarogo scored the equalizer

Catarogo took the loose ball and hit it straight into the center of the net.

Labasa was on a roll as it scored another goal just a few minutes before the half-time hooter.

SUVA 7 5 2 0 16 9 +7 17 TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 7 4 3 0 11 4 +7 15 BA 6 3 0 3 12 10 +2 9 NADROGA 6 3 0 3 5 11

-6 9 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 6 2 1 3 6 6 0 7 NAVUA 7 2 1 4 10 12 -2 7 NASINU 7 2 1 4 8 11 -3 7 NADI 6 2 0 4 6 11 -5 6 LABASA 6 1 2 3 7 10 -3 5 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3

Siotama Kubu headed the ball straight into the net giving Labasa a 2-1 lead in the first half.

The Ba side strengthened its attacking line and managed to equalize the scores in the 50th minute.

An unmarked Manasa Nawakula headed straight at the back of the net after a pass from Saula Waqa in the corner.

Labasa hit back five minutes later after veteran Taniela Waqa smashed into the right-hand corner of the net giving Ba goalkeeper Matalaba no chance at all.

Labasa went on to crazy celebration which led to a red-card to Christopher Wasasala after he tapped the Ba keeper in jubilation.

With 10-man, the reds scored again minutes later, with veteran Waqa heading home his second goal after Edwin Sahayam’s free-kick to give the northerners a 4-2 lead.

Kubu sealed the win in the final minutes to give the Babasiga Lions a deserved 5-2 victory.

DATE & DAY TIME HOST SCORE VISITOR VENUE Round 7 3rd Apr - Sunday 12:00PM Nadroga 2 - 1 Nasinu Prince Charles Park 3rd Apr - Sunday 2:00PM Nadi 0 - 2 Suva Prince Charles Park 3rd Apr - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 1 - 1 Rewa Uprising Ground 3rd Apr - Sunday 4:00PM Ba 2 - 5 Labasa Prince Charles Park Round 6 20th Mar- Sunday 1:00PM Nasinu 1 - 0 Navua ANZ Stadium 20th Mar- Sunday 3:00PM Tailevu Naitasiri 0 - 1 Nadroga ANZ Stadium 20th Mar- Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 1 - 2 Ba Prince Charles Park 20th Mar- Sunday 5:00PM Rewa 2 - 2 Suva ANZ Stadium Round 5 13th Mar- Sunday 2:00PM Nadroga 1 - 0 Labasa Lawaqa Park 13th Mar- Sunday 3:00PM Navua 0 - 1 Tailevu Naitasiri Uprising Ground 13th Mar- Sunday 4:00PM Suva 4 - 2 Nasinu ANZ Stadium 13th Mar- Sunday 4:00PM Nadi 0 - 2 Rewa Lawaqa Park Round 4 05th Mar- Saturday 1:30PM Labasa 0-3 Navua Subrail Park 05th Mar- Saturday 3:00PM Ba 5-0 Nadroga Churchill Park 06th Mar- Sunday 2:00PM Suva 3-2 Tailevu Naitasiri ANZ Stadium 06th Mar- Sunday 4:00PM Rewa 2-0 Nasinu ANZ Stadium Round 3 27th Feb- Sunday 2:00PM Nasinu 2 - 4 Nadi ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 3:00PM Navua 1 - 2 Ba Uprising Grounds 27th Feb- Sunday 4:00PM Rewa 2 - 0 Tailevu Naitasiri ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 6:00PM Suva 1 - 1 Labasa ANZ Stadium Round 2 19th Feb - Saturday 1:00PM Labasa 1 - 1 Rewa Subrail Park 20th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nadi 2 - 0 Nadroga Churchill Park 20th Feb- Sunday 1:00PM Tailevu Naitasiri 0 - 0 Nasinu ANZ Stadium 20th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Lautoka 6 - 2 Navua Churchill Park 20th Feb - Sunday 4:00PM Ba 1 - 2 Suva Churchill Park Round 1 13th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nasinu 2 - 0 Labasa ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Rewa 1 - 0 Ba ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 0 - 3 Tailevu/Naitasiri Prince Charles Park 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 3 - 1 Nadroga Uprising Grounds 13th Feb - Sunday 4:30PM Suva 2 - 1 Lautoka ANZ Stadium



