Football
Labasa bounce back in style
April 3, 2022 6:31 pm
The Labasa football team recorded their first win in the Digicel Premier League after they stunned Ba 5-2 at Prince Charles Park today.
The northerners played their hearts out and shocked the Men-In-Black when they scored three quick goals in the final quarter of the match.
The westerners were first on the scoreboard in the 17th minute with a header from Saula Waqa.
Saula Waqa scored Ba’s first goal
A corner kick from Akash Sharma straight into the box led to Antonio as he passed to Manasa Nawakula for a bicycle kick leading to a header from Waqa.
Labasa’s Frances Catarogo scored the equalizer after a mistake from Ba keeper Sitevini Matalaba in the box.
Labasa’s Frances Catarogo scored the equalizer
Catarogo took the loose ball and hit it straight into the center of the net.
Labasa was on a roll as it scored another goal just a few minutes before the half-time hooter.
|SUVA
|7
|5
|2
|0
|16
|9
|+7
|17
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|REWA
|7
|4
|3
|0
|11
|4
|+7
|15
|BA
|6
|3
|0
|3
|12
|10
|+2
|9
|NADROGA
|6
|3
|0
|3
|5
|11
|-6
|9
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|6
|0
|7
|NAVUA
|7
|2
|1
|4
|10
|12
|-2
|7
|NASINU
|7
|2
|1
|4
|8
|11
|-3
|7
|NADI
|6
|2
|0
|4
|6
|11
|-5
|6
|LABASA
|6
|1
|2
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|5
|LAUTOKA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|3
Siotama Kubu headed the ball straight into the net giving Labasa a 2-1 lead in the first half.
The Ba side strengthened its attacking line and managed to equalize the scores in the 50th minute.
An unmarked Manasa Nawakula headed straight at the back of the net after a pass from Saula Waqa in the corner.
Labasa hit back five minutes later after veteran Taniela Waqa smashed into the right-hand corner of the net giving Ba goalkeeper Matalaba no chance at all.
Labasa went on to crazy celebration which led to a red-card to Christopher Wasasala after he tapped the Ba keeper in jubilation.
With 10-man, the reds scored again minutes later, with veteran Waqa heading home his second goal after Edwin Sahayam’s free-kick to give the northerners a 4-2 lead.
Kubu sealed the win in the final minutes to give the Babasiga Lions a deserved 5-2 victory.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 7
|3rd Apr - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadroga
|2 - 1
|Nasinu
|Prince Charles Park
|3rd Apr - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 2
|Suva
|Prince Charles Park
|3rd Apr - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Uprising Ground
|3rd Apr - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|2 - 5
|Labasa
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 6
|20th Mar- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Nasinu
|1 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 1
|Nadroga
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 2
|Ba
|Prince Charles Park
|20th Mar- Sunday
|5:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 2
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 5
|13th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 0
|Labasa
|Lawaqa Park
|13th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 1
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Uprising Ground
|13th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Suva
|4 - 2
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 2
|Rewa
|Lawaqa Park
|Round 4
|05th Mar- Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0-3
|Navua
|Subrail Park
|05th Mar- Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|5-0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|06th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Suva
|3-2
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|06th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2-0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 3
|27th Feb- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 4
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Ba
|Uprising Grounds
|27th Feb- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|6:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 2
|19th Feb - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 2
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|13th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 0
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|Prince Charles Park
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|3 - 1
|Nadroga
|Uprising Grounds
|13th Feb - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
