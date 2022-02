Labasa boots Nadroga out of Women's IDC

Nadroga has bowed out of the Digicel Women’s IDC after its second loss today.

The hosts lost to Labasa 6-2 in their final group match at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on top of a 6-2 thrashing by Suva yesterday.

Former Ba rep, Cema Nasau showed her experience scoring four goals on her debut for the northerners.

Cema Nasau scored four goals for Labasa against Nadroga [Source: Fiji Football]

Sofi Diyolowai got two goals under her name.



Varanisese Tuicakau and Melika Milika Masei registered Nadroga’s points.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS GROUP A SUVA 1 1 0 0 6 2 +4 3 LABASA 1 1 0 0 6 2 +4 3 Nadroga 2 0 0 2 4 12 -8 0 GROUP B BA 1 1 0 0 5 0 +5 3 REWA 2 1 0 1 10 5 +5 3 T/Naitasiri 1 0 0 1 0 11 -10 0



Labasa faces Suva at 3pm tomorrow while Tailevu Naitasiri meets Ba.

The top four teams will commence to the semi-final on Saturday.



