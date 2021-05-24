Home

Labasa books spot in women’s IDC final

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 26, 2022 4:00 pm
[Source: Fiji FA]

Labasa’s Jotivini Tabua scored the winning goal to book their spot in the final of the Digicel Women’s Inter-District Championship.

The Babasiga Lions made a second-half comeback to beat Rewa 3-2 in the semi-final at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today.

Labasa was first on the board, scoring the first goal at the kick-off from Cema Nasau.

The Babasiga Lions fought hard to keep the ladies from Rewa from scoring, but Lara Bukalidi managed to slide her through the Labasa defence, scoring the equalizer in the 10th minute.

The game was locked at 1-all at the breather.

Rewa’s Tabua Liku slotted in Rewa’s second in the 55th minute, giving them the lead.

This was short-lived with Labasa’s Veniana Naisaluwaki scoring the equalizer in the 60th minute.

Tabua sealed the win from the penalty spot in the 85th minute.

