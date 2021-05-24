Home

Football

Labasa behind by three DPL games

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
November 29, 2021 4:33 pm

The Fiji Football Association is still discussing the scenarios surrounding Labasa football’s three Digicel Premier League games.

Labasa is three matches behind other teams who have played 11 games so far.

Two of their matches against Lautoka and Navua scheduled for last weekend were postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions in Labasa.

Fiji FA Competitions Manager, Amitesh Pal says at the moment they are still considering options but he has confirmed that all Babasiga Lions home games will be played in Labasa.

He says they are looking at the possibility of having these matches played mid-week.

Meanwhile, round 12 fixtures will commence as scheduled this weekend.

Suva battles Lautoka, Nadroga takes on Rewa while Navua meets Ba.

The dates, times, and venues for these matches are yet to be confirmed.

