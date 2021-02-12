Labasa banks on experienced players ahead of CvC

Labasa football is banking on their experienced players when they take on Suva in the first leg of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series tomorrow.

Coach Ravneel Pratap says they will field the best players to counter the strong Suva outfit.

These players include veteran Taniela Waqa, Ratu Anare, proficient goalkeeper Akuila Mateisuva, midfielder Lekima Gonerau and defender Iliesa Lino.

Article continues after advertisement

Solomon Islander Marlon Tahioa will also run out for the Babasiga Lions tomorrow.

Paratap says to successfully defend the title, the team needs to give their 100 percent in the two-match series.

He says the team will need to be on their toes in defending and attacking to stand a chance against the national league champions.

Labasa hosts Suva tomorrow at 7pm at the ANZ Stadium.

The second leg will be played on Sunday at 3pm at the same venue.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the match on Mirchi FM.