Labasa back to winning form

The Labasa football team picked up its form and defeated Navua two-nil at Subrail Park in the Vodafone Premier League.

The Babasiga Lions lost to Suva in the first round but came back strongly in the second round to get back on track.

It was Siotame Kubu netting in two goals for the hosts to make sure they earn maximum points from this round.

Article continues after advertisement

The Reds had to play with ten men from early second half after Lekima Gonerau was sent off.

The CvC champions now have three points from two games while newly promoted Navua side have yet to get a point after they went down to Nadi 2-1 in the first round.

The second round of Vodafone Premier League will continue tomorrow with Nasinu taking on Rewa at Ratu Cakobau Park while Lautoka will play Nadi at Churchill Park and you can catch the live commentary of this match on Radio Fiji Two.

Both matches will kick-off at 3pm.