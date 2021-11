Labasa back to DPL action on Sunday

Good news for Labasa football fans as the Babasiga Lions will play in this weekend’s Digicel Premier League round 10.

Labasa has been confirmed to play Rewa at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 3pm on Sunday.

The side has played six games and is the only unbeaten team in the competition with two wins and four draws.

Article continues after advertisement

They have 10 points and currently in sixth position on the DPL standings after nine rounds.

In other games on Sunday, Navua host Suva at the Uprising Sports Complex and Lautoka takes on Nadi at Churchill Park.

The lone game on Saturday will be between Ba and Nadroga at a venue yet to be confirmed.

All games will kick off at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Lautoka/Nadi match on Mirchi FM.

Points Standing

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 8 6 1 1 11 5 +6 19 BA 8 4 1 3 11 7 +4 13 REWA 9 3 3 3 10 9 +1 12 NADI 9 2 5 2 10 12 -2 11 SUVA 9 3 2 4 7 10 -3 11 LABASA 6 2 4 0 2 0 +2 10 NADROGA 9 1 4 4 8 13 -5 7 NAVUA 8 1 2 5 6 10 -4 5