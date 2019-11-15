Home

Labasa, Ba through to Women's IDC semifinal

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
October 29, 2020 8:35 pm
Action from the Labasa vs Nadi match [Source: Fiji Football}

Safetech Electrical Services Labasa and Ba football teams have qualified for the semifinals of the 2020 Vodafone Women’s IDC from Group B at the ANZ Stadium.

A hat-trick from Vitalina Naikore ensured the northerners earn a spot in the semifinal with a 4-0 win over Nadi in their second pool match.

Stella Naivalulevu scored the other goal for a 4-nil scoreline.

Ba is the second team to qualify from Group B but it is still unknown as to who is the Group winner and who is the runners-up and will be known after the two sides clash tomorrow in the first match of day 3 at 12pm.

