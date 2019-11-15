Labasa, Ba, Suva in same pool for BOG

The Punjas Battle of The Gaints tournament draws have been announced today in Lautoka.

Defending champions Labasa has been drawn in Pool A alongside Ba, Suva and Nasinu.

In Pool B, hosts Lautoka, Rewa, Nadi and Navua will battle it out.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel has thanked Punjas for their support.

Patel says since 1978, the BOG has been a highly anticipated annual competition between top ranked teams across Fiji.

“This is a three year partnership with Punjas Group of companies and today it will mark another historical event that the biggest company in Fiji will partner with the biggest football association in giving the community the game that all of them love and enjoy.”

The winner of the Punjas BOG tournament will walk away with $18,000 while the runner’s up will receive $5,000.

The Pool matches will be on the 7th, 8th and 9th of August while the finals will be played on the 15th and 16th.

The tournament will be held in Lautoka.