Labasa and Suva to meet for the third time this season

It will be the third time this season, Labasa football will face rivals Suva at ANZ Stadium.

The teams clashed earlier this year in the two-leg Champions vs Champions Series with the Northerners coming out victorious after the second meet.

Now tussling once again but in the Digicel Premier League, the Whites will be out for revenge.

Article continues after advertisement

But, the Babasiga Lions remain firm and coach Ravneel Pratap says it will be business as usual.

“I think it will be again another hefty game. Coming from that side to play this side is quite difficult because we travel so we’ve prepared well.”

The two teams battle at the ANZ Stadium today at 3pm.

In other matches, a double-header will be held at Churchill Park starting with Rewa who is currently facing Ba before the hosts, Lautoka meet Nadroga at 3pm.

Nadi takes on Navua also at 3pm at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbor.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Football Association has stressed that all COVID-19 measures are to be followed at all three match venues today.

These include mandatory temperature checks at the gate, compulsory hand sanitizers, social distancing and the CareFiji app to be downloaded on all smartphones.

Reserve players and officials are to wear face masks, handshakes are not allowed and teams are not permitted to make hurdles on the ground.

Spectators are required to sit within their bubbles of immediate family members.

Kava consumption is also not permitted on all three venues.

Fiji FA has reiterated that anyone found in breach of the protocols will be removed from the respective venue.