Labasa currently leading Nasinu in Punjas BOG

The Sharma’s Investment USA Labasa side is currently leading Go Fry Nasinu 1-0 in their final pool match at the Punjas Battle of the Giants tournament.

Ilisoni Lolaivalu scored in the 19th minute to give Labasa the lead at Churchill Park.

The defending champions received a penalty in the 38th minute after Luke Savu handled the ball and Akuila Mataisuva missed the penalty.

Article continues after advertisement

If Labasa loses this game then they will say good bye to this tournament as this is a do or die situation for them.

The defending champions and the giant killers, both need a win to qualify for the semifinals.

The Giant Killers have a upper hand as a draw could force them into the semifinals if Suva draw or lose to Ba.

The match is currently into second half.