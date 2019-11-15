Labasa and Ba hyped for IDC semifinals

The 2020 Courts Inter District Championship premier division semifinals have been confirmed.

Defending champion SSS Builders (NZ) Labasa, 4R Electrical Ba, Lincoln Refrigeration Rewa and Fresh Choice Lautoka are the four teams through to the semis tomorrow.

Ba takes on Lautoka in the first semifinal while Labasa plays Rewa in the second.

The semifinalists were finalized after Labasa defeated Ba 2-1 in their final group match last night.

Ratu Anare and veteran Taniela Waqa scored Labasa’s goals while Samuela Drudru netted the lone goal for the Men in Black.

Labasa Head Coach Roneel Lal says many fans lost their faith in the team after their 1-0 loss to Navua on the first day but it’s good to get the win last night.

“It’s good for us regarding our first-day people had written us off but I think it’s the boys who have come out very strongly in the last two games, I congratulate and thank them for the performance.”

Ba Coach Ronil Kumar says they will now need to fix their backline, however, they are looking forward to welcoming Abu Zahid back in the side after he was red-carded in the first match against Nadi.

“We miss Abu Zahid in two games, he’s coming back in the semis so a bit of changes in the team not that much about two or three changes, we go back the main focus is our finishing area so we’ll go back and work on it.”

In the first semifinal at the ANZ Stadium on tomorrow, Lautoka play Ba at 3pm then Labasa takes on Rewa at 5pm.

Looking at the results yesterday, Rewa defeated Nasinu 5-1, Nadi beat Navua 2-1, and hosts Suva drew 1-all with Lautoka.

Meanwhile, in the senior division semifinals, Nadroga meet Dreketi at 10am followed by Tailevu Naitasiri and Bua at 12pm. The senior semifinals will also be played at the ANZ Stadium.