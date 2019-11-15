Labasa and Ba desperate for semi-final spot

It’s a must win situation for both Priceline Pharmacy Ba and Sharma’s Investment USA Labasa heading into the last round of the Punjas Battle of the Giants pool games today.

Both teams are in a desperate situation as the win will determine who commences to the semi-final stages next week.

The teams were drawn 1-all yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

Ba Manager Ranveer Sigh says although a draw will enable them to commence through, the Men in Black are aiming for nothing less than the three point win.

“It’s a simple thing, we have to come out firing for our next game. We have to aim for the three points, there’s no less than three points, and we have to aim for the three points.”

Labasa football Coach Ronil Lal echoed similar sentiments.

“We need the win to qualify and that’s it we have to just win the game.”

Labasa will take on Go Fry Nasinu today at 10pm and the match will be shown live and exclusive on FBC TV and live commentary on Mirchi FM.

Ba faces Flow Valves Suva at 2pm and you can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.

In other matches today, Delta One Automotive Repairs Rewa plays Koromakawa Navua at 12pm and Hyperchem Lautoka meets All in One Builders Nadi at 4pm.

The live commentary of the Rewa/Navua match will also air on Mirchi FM.