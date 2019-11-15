Labasa aims for winning start in Fiji FACT

Clashing for the fourth time this season will be quite a challenge for both Galaxy Hotel & Apartments/ Powerwise Electrical (NZ) Labasa and FoodCity / Ash Cuts & Style Rewa.

Both teams will be looking to start off their Fiji FACT campaign on a winning note.

Having won the last three encounter, twice in the Vodafone Premier League and in the Courts IDC semi-final, the Babasiga Lions know too well, complacency on the past result will cost them the win.

Wary of what Rewa will bring to the field, coach Ronil Lal says they will need to carefully map out a plan to counter the Marika Rodu coached side.

“Rewa has always been a tough side with a very good coach. They take every game differently, we played recently and they have always changed their system of play. I know there will be a surprise coming in so we really have to work hard for that.”

Lal says they look forward to the challenge that awaits them when the teams clash at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium.

You can catch the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.

The next round of group stages and the tournament proper will commence at Subrail Park in Labasa from next Wednesday to Sunday.