Labasa, a team to watch: Yusuf

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf understands that district teams bring a different level of competition to tournaments like the Digicel Fiji FACT.

Yusuf believes that teams like Labasa, who have not had a perfect season in the Digicel Premier League, will be among the teams to watch.

He adds they anticipate a large crowd for the first round this weekend.

“ANZ Stadium is Labasa’s home ground so we are expecting a lot of people to come and support the team. They may have not done well in the DPL, but in the tournament, it’s a different team.”

Labasa will take on Rewa in the first round of the Fiji FACT at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on Sunday at 5pm.

In other matches, Tailevu Naitasiri will face Nasinu at 11am, Nadi meets Navua at 1pm, and Ba battles Suva at 3pm.