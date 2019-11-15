La Liga to start testing players

The Spanish government has approved a protocol for sporting activity, paving the way for La Liga clubs to begin testing players for COVID-19 on Monday with a view to returning to training the following week.

The league is optimistic that this step will allow it to restart the competition in mid-June.

But all decisions still depend on approval from the ministry of health and on the numbers infected by coronavirus continuing to decline.

A taskforce meeting called by the Supreme Sports Council (CSD) and attended by the league, the federation, the players union and representatives from some clubs.

Other sporting bodies, approved the protocol as part of a four-phase government plan to reduce the lockdown and head towards what the prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, called “the new normality”.

The final phase, scheduled for June, will include a return to competition.