La Liga can resume on 8th of June

La Liga can resume behind closed doors from the 8th of next month says Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

The league’s president Javier Tebas said he had hoped Spain’s top flight would restart on 12th June, although La Liga is yet to confirm a restart date.

La Liga players this week started training in groups of no more than 10.

Football in Spain was suspended on 12 March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich will take a four-point lead into Wednesday’s top-of-the-table clash with Borussia Dortmund following a 5-2 entertaining victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

[Source: BBC Sport]