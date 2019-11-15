La Liga backs Barcelona in contract battle with Messi

Football star Lionel Messi’s contract with Barcelona remains valid.

This is according to Spanish football league, La Liga, which has come out in defence of Barcelona.

In a statement, La Liga said they’ve analysed the contract and his $1.2 billion release clause must be met if Messi is to leave the Spanish club.

Article continues after advertisement

However Messi’s lawyers argue the release clause is obsolete, considering the Argentinean has a term in his contract which allows him to leave for free should he chose at the end of the season.

The six time world player of the year informed the club he wanted to leave via a legal document last week but FC Barcelona dispute this, saying that he should have requested to leave by June 10th and that that clause has since expired.

Barcelona FC President Josep Maria Bartomeu has declared Messi not for sale and says he’ll only sit with the 33-year-old to discuss a contract extension.

La Liga’s statement came hours after the Barcelona captain was expected to arrive at the club’s headquarters for a medical and Covid-19 test.

But Barcelona’s record goalscorer failed to turn up as he forces a reported move to join former coach Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

A toxic relationship with the Barçelona board and president along with consistent failures on the European stage is believed to have contributed to Messi seeking an exit.

The Argentinean has spent nearly 20 years at Barcelona since joining the club’s youth academy as a 13-year-old.