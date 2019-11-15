Kylian Mbappe tests positive for coronavirus

Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss France’s Nations League match against Croatia on Tuesday.

Six Paris St-Germain players tested positive for coronavirus last week, with Mbappe’s result putting the start of their Ligue 1 season in doubt.

Mbappe, 21, scored the only goal as France beat Sweden in their Nations League opener on Saturday.

He was placed away from team-mates on Monday and has since been sent home.

France face Croatia at the Stade de France at 19:45 BST on Tuesday.

“His Covid-19 test carried out by Uefa on Monday morning revealed a positive result, he was separated from the squad after receiving the results at the end of training and returned home in the evening,” the France Football Federation confirmed.

“Mbappe was tested before joining up with the squad. The result was negative, like that of a test taken on Wednesday at Uefa’s request for the Sweden game,” it added.

Reigning champions PSG are due to start their title defence at Racing Lens on Thursday after being given an extended break following their appearance in last month’s Champions League final.

The Ligue 1 season has started but the opening game between Marseille and Saint-Etienne had to be postponed last month after four home players tested positive for Covid-19.

The league told clubs last week its protocol for dealing with coronavirus meant more than three positive cases at a club was likely to lead to a postponement.