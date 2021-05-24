Home

Football

Kumar's magic seals deal for Nadroga

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 20, 2022 5:09 pm
Action from the Nadroga vs Tailevu Naitasiri match

Nadroga secured its second consecutive win in the Digicel Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Tailevu Naitasiri at the ANZ Stadium.

Substitute Ronesh Kumar scored the lone goal of the match in the 36th minute.

Kumar came off the bench to score the much-needed goal to secure maximum points for the visitors.

Kumar headed straight into the net to put Nadroga 1-0 ahead.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
REWA541081+713
SUVA5410127+513
TAILEVU NAITASIRI62136607
NASINU621379-27
BA420284+46
NADI420257-26
NAVUA6204911-26
NADROGA5203310
-76
LAUTOKA210174+33
LABASA502328-62

Both teams were equally matched in the first half and it was difficult to keep the ball in one territory.

Although Nadroga had fair scoring opportunities but could not find the back of the net as Tailevu Naitasiri defenders and goalkeeper stood tall.

Tailevu Naitasiri’s attacking game proved futile as Nadroga goal-keeper Sakeo Taganeca brought in his A-game.

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 6
20th Mar- Sunday1:00PMNasinu1 - 0NavuaANZ Stadium
20th Mar- Sunday3:00PMTailevu Naitasiri0 - 1 NadrogaANZ Stadium
20th Mar- Sunday3:00PMNadiPostponedBaPrince Charles Park
20th Mar- Sunday5:00PMRewa-SuvaANZ Stadium
Round 5
13th Mar- Sunday2:00PMNadroga1 - 0LabasaLawaqa Park
13th Mar- Sunday3:00PMNavua0 - 1Tailevu NaitasiriUprising Ground
13th Mar- Sunday4:00PMSuva4 - 2NasinuANZ Stadium
13th Mar- Sunday4:00PMNadi0 - 2RewaLawaqa Park
Round 4
05th Mar- Saturday1:30PMLabasa0-3NavuaSubrail Park
05th Mar- Saturday3:00PMBa5-0NadrogaChurchill Park
06th Mar- Sunday2:00PMSuva3-2Tailevu NaitasiriANZ Stadium
06th Mar- Sunday4:00PMRewa2-0NasinuANZ Stadium
Round 3
27th Feb- Sunday2:00PMNasinu2 - 4NadiANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2BaUprising Grounds
27th Feb- Sunday4:00PMRewa2 - 0Tailevu NaitasiriANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday6:00PMSuva1 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
Round 2
19th Feb - Saturday1:00PMLabasa1 - 1RewaSubrail Park
20th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNadi2 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
20th Feb- Sunday1:00PMTailevu Naitasiri0 - 0NasinuANZ Stadium
20th Feb - Sunday2:00PMLautoka6 - 2NavuaChurchill Park
20th Feb - Sunday4:00PMBa1 - 2SuvaChurchill Park
Round 1
13th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNasinu2 - 0LabasaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday2:00PMRewa1 - 0BaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 3Tailevu/NaitasiriPrince Charles Park
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNavua3 - 1NadrogaUprising Grounds
13th Feb - Sunday4:30PMSuva2 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium


Click on the image for a bigger view

