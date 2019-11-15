Kumar to assess Nadi players during NCC

New Nadi Football coach Ravinesh Kumar will use the Vodafone National Regional Club Championship to assess individual performances of players.

Kumar says he also has a few plans about the team that he will be discussing with the officials before executing them.

He says from next Tuesday they will have their first training session together as a team.

“We have our final meeting on January 9th as per the executives and president so we will finalize a lot of things, there are some things we have to finalize for terms and conditions with me and the team as well.”

The former Lautoka coach says while some of the players will be participating during the NCC, he will be working with other players.

Kumar who is Fiji’s only A-licensed accredited coach is also excited to be at the helm of the Jetsetters side.