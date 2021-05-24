Kumar steps down as Ba President

Rynal Kumar has resigned from his position as Ba Football President.

Ravneet Charan who was the club’s Vice-President has filled in the role of acting President while awaiting their Annual General Meeting next month.

Ba football revealed this in a social media post adding that Kumar has left due to personal commitments.

Kumar had indicated his desire to leave the association in 2019 while serving as VP but stayed on to become acting President in 2020 and was elected as President last year.

He says he does not have enough time and resources on his hands to continue with the association adding that he stands ready to assist whenever needed.

Kumar adds he has high hopes for the current Ba team and believes, the team can scoop a few titles this year.

Ba will travel to the Uprising Resort Centre on Sunday where it will be hosted by Navua at 3pm in round three of the Digicel Premier League.

In other DPL matches on Sunday, Nasinu faces Nadi at 2pm while Rewa meets Tailevu Naitasiri at 4pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS SUVA 2 2 0 0 4 2 +2 6 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 2 1 1 0 3 0 +3 4 NASINU 2 1 1 0 2 0 +2 4 REWA 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3 NADI 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3 NAVUA 2 1 0 1 5 7 -2 3 LABASA 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1 BA 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2 0 NADROGA 2 0 0 2 1 5

-4 0

DATE & DAY TIME HOST SCORE VISITOR VENUE Round 2 19th Feb - Saturday 1:00PM Labasa 1 - 1 Rewa Subrail Park 20th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nadi 2 - 0 Nadroga Churchill Park 20th Feb- Sunday 1:00PM Tailevu Naitasiri 0 - 0 Nasinu ANZ Stadium 20th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Lautoka 6 - 2 Navua Churchill Park 20th Feb - Sunday 4:00PM Ba 1 - 2 Suva Churchill Park Round 1 13th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nasinu 2 - 0 Labasa ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Rewa 1 - 0 Ba ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 0 - 3 Tailevu/Naitasiri Prince Charles Park 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 3 - 1 Nadroga Uprising Grounds 13th Feb - Sunday 4:30PM Suva 2 - 1 Lautoka ANZ Stadium



