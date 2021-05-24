Home

Football

Kumar steps down as Ba President

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 21, 2022 5:46 pm
Rynal Kumar has resigned from his position as Ba Football President.

Ravneet Charan who was the club’s Vice-President has filled in the role of acting President while awaiting their Annual General Meeting next month.

Ba football revealed this in a social media post adding that Kumar has left due to personal commitments.

Kumar had indicated his desire to leave the association in 2019 while serving as VP but stayed on to become acting President in 2020 and was elected as President last year.

He says he does not have enough time and resources on his hands to continue with the association adding that he stands ready to assist whenever needed.

Kumar adds he has high hopes for the current Ba team and believes, the team can scoop a few titles this year.

Ba will travel to the Uprising Resort Centre on Sunday where it will be hosted by Navua at 3pm in round three of the Digicel Premier League.

In other DPL matches on Sunday, Nasinu faces Nadi at 2pm while Rewa meets Tailevu Naitasiri at 4pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
SUVA220042+26
TAILEVU NAITASIRI211030+34
NASINU211020+24
REWA211021+14
LAUTOKA210174+33
NADI210123-13
NAVUA210157-23
LABASA201113-21
BA200213-20
NADROGA200215
-40
DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 2
19th Feb - Saturday1:00PMLabasa1 - 1RewaSubrail Park
20th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNadi2 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
20th Feb- Sunday1:00PMTailevu Naitasiri0 - 0NasinuANZ Stadium
20th Feb - Sunday2:00PMLautoka6 - 2NavuaChurchill Park
20th Feb - Sunday4:00PMBa1 - 2SuvaChurchill Park
Round 1
13th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNasinu2 - 0LabasaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday2:00PMRewa1 - 0BaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 3Tailevu/NaitasiriPrince Charles Park
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNavua3 - 1NadrogaUprising Grounds
13th Feb - Sunday4:30PMSuva2 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium


