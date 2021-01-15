Home

Kumar pleased to be back with Suva

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 15, 2021 4:20 pm
Ivan Kumar

Fresh from top level football in New Zealand, Ivan Kumar has set his goals for the 2021 season.

The former South Auckland Rangers footballer is the new inclusion in the Suva football team.

Hoping to impart what he has learnt in New Zealand to his teammates, Kumar says he is eager to get back on the pitch for the capital city side.

Article continues after advertisement

“They are one of the best teams here and I really like the senior’s players. They have always motivated us and through that I have learnt a lot and I am coping well with them.”

Suva coach Babs Khan says Kumar’s return will help surely boost the team.

“He started off with us in 2020 last year when we went to Labasa when he played for us and he played against Lautoka too. It’s a plus when we have Ivan to come in the team.”

Ivan Kumar played for Suva in the Vodafone Premier League in 2019 and was then selected for the Fiji Under-23 side.

