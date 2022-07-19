Kulas work on key areas

Although the Digicel Kulas have been outstanding in their pool matches, skipper Sofi Diyalowai believes there are still areas to iron out.

The side made their way to the OFC Womens Nations Cup quarter-finals after a 3-1 win over New Caledonia.

Diyalowai says they are approaching the most critical part of the competition where mistakes have to be minimized.

She adds the players will use the break to work on improving their performance.

“I think we need to improve on our defense, especially we have to work on communication, our passes and also our finishing, we need to improve on that.”

Fiji leads Group C with four points from one win and a draw.

The Kula’s will wait for the Solomon Islands’ final group game against New Caledonia tomorrow to see if they win the group.

Meanwhile, New Caledonia will need a positive result to have any chance of advancing to the final eight.

Papua New Guinea leads group B with 6 points.