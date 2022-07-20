Kulas to know quarter-final opponent tonight

The Digicel Kulas quarter-final opponent in the OFC Womens Nations Cup will be decided tonight after the final game of the group between Solomon Islands and New Caledonia.

This game will determine Fiji’s placing in Group C.

If Fiji finishes at the top of Group C then it will face Cook Islands in the quarter-finals.

Samoa moves through as group winners, joining Papua New Guinea as the only side to have won both their games at the competition.

They will face one of the highest performing third-placed teams from Group B or C in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Tonga, meanwhile, will discover their fate after tomorrow’s final group stage matches.