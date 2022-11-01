Kulas to fly Fijian flag in Australia

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Fiji Kulas will represent Fiji at the Pacific Women’s Four Nation Tournament to be played in Australia next week.

Fiji FA chief executive officer, Mohammed Yusuf confirms this is an initiative by Football Australia.

Yusuf says Football Australia has stepped in to help Papua New Guinea Women’s team in its preparation for the FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Article continues after advertisement

This tournament will see PNG, Solomon Islands, Australia U20, and the Kula Girls go head to head.

Yusuf adds the offer came in last Sunday so the Digicel national women’s team is in camp and preparing under the guidance of national head coach Flemming Serristlev.

Yusuf says they managed to get the squad together with 18 girls in the camp.

Two Australia-based players Vanisha Prasad and Tima Yawayawa will later join the 20-member squad in Australia.

Yusuf also confirms US Based Trina Davis is not available due to injury.

He says this is an opportunity for the girls to showcase their talents and to get an opportunity to get a contract overseas.

Meanwhile, Serristlev says he is happy to guide the team for the tournament.

Serritslev says he will work on their fitness.

Matches will be played on a round-robin basis, before an additional day of finals, giving each team access to a minimum of three, but up to four, competitive matches during the tournament, including one against an Australian U-20 Women’s National Football Team

The last match day will be played in the Sydney metropolitan area, at a stadium venue to be confirmed.

The tournament will be played from 5-15 November.