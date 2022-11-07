Kulas to face PNG in first match

[Photo: Supplied]

It will be more than just a Four Nations tournament for the Digicel Fiji Kulas in Australia.

The national women’s football side will have access to quality matches, high-performance facilities, and expertise, including capacity-building sessions with Football Australia technical and subject-matter experts.

While welcoming Fiji, Papua New Guinea, and the Solomon Islands women’s teams, Football Australia chief executive James Johnson says they’re delighted to have their Pacific neighbors.

The Four Nations is the first Asia-Pacific cross-confederation tournament activity since the COVID-19 pandemic.

This tournament is the result of a partnership with the Australian Government and the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs, through PacificAus Sports.

Johnson says with the two confederations, the OFC and the AFC, hosting the historic FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023™, this tournament underscores Football Australia’s ongoing commitment to genuine, productive engagement as they work to be a centre of excellence for women’s football.

The Kulas will play PNG at 11 am tomorrow in their first match.