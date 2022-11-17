Kulas to boost IDC with experience

[Source: Fiji Football Association / Facebook]

This year’s Digicel Womens Inter District Championship is expected to be a thriller as the experienced Fiji Kula’s return from the Pacific Four Nations.

As the national reps return to their district teams, competition will be tough.

Fiji Football Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says the national team players will bring a lot of experience which will make the whole tournament more exciting.

Article continues after advertisement

Yusuf says the teams also know how important the group stages will be as they will have the opportunity to play the knockout stages in Nadi during the All-in-One Restaurant and Cakes Pacific Community Cup.

There are six teams from the Womens Super League tournament including newly-promoted Nadi and the southern-zone champions Navua.

The tournament kicks off tomorrow where Tailevu Naitasiri and Nadi will open the tournament at 9.30am tomorrow at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.