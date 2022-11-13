Kulas settle for a draw

[Source: Fiji Football]

The Digicel Fiji Kulas and the Solomon Islands will share a point each after settling for a 1-all draw in their final Pacific Four Nations tournament in Australia.

Police officer Luisa Tamanitoakula finished off a through pass by Cema Nasau slotting in the opening goal 38 minutes into the match.

Kulas led 1-0 at the break.

10 minutes into the second spell, the Solomon Islands found the back of the net through Madeline Arukau to lock the scores.

It was a special one for 19-year-old Arukau as it was her first international goal.

Both teams had their goal-scoring chances but finishing was the missing element.

The result also sees them levelled on the points table with four each while the Young Matildas lead with six points.