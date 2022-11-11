Kulas ready for must-win match

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Digicel Fiji Kulas are working towards delivering a solid performance against the Young Matildas this evening.

The Kulas are currently on top of the points standings and their fate will be decided by 7pm.

Head Coach, Flemming Serritslev says the players have a good combination but it needs to be put to good practice.

Article continues after advertisement

Serristlev says the Young Matildas is a strong squad so if Fiji plays with the right combination they can hold the hosts down.

“We will still improve on our tactical issues, it means again we will improve on really trying to make the team more compact as well when we are defending but also when we are attacking that we attack and defend well.”

The Kulas will play Young Matildas at 6pm today.