Kulas on a mission

The Digicel Kulas are in the Pacific Four in Australia with two missions – to get some top-tier exposure and avenge their loss to Papua New Guinea this year in Suba.

The Kulas lost to PNG in the OFC Nations Cup final in July which denied them a place in the World Cup qualifiers.

Even though the invitation by Football Australia came in just last Sunday, the Fiji Football Association couldn’t let this golden opportunity slip away.

Bula Boys coach Flemming Serritslev who is currently looking after the Kulas until a new coach is appointed says they want to continue the momentum from the Nations Cup.

“Australia U23 is a strong team, we know PNG is a strong team, and we know the Solomons too as we had two very tough games against them in the Nations Cup. So our playing style philosophy is actually the most important and I would also like to highlight that we really like revenge against PNG”

Serritslev says the caliber of these three nations will push the Kulas to reach their potential.

The Kulas departed last night and will face PNG first on Tuesday.